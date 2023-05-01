What do Melbourne, the Great Wall of China and Mount Clear's illegal rubbish dumping all have in common?
They're all visible from space.
A sea of broken toys, mattresses, sofas and more are visible from high above the earth - and, like the Great Wall, they won't be going anywhere soon.
The Courier previously reported on the dumping disgrace last month, with mayor Des Hudson making it clear he was "disappointed" in those responsible.
While investigating the issue further, The Courier discovered the pile could be seen in satellite images published online - suggesting it could have been there for some time.
The City of Ballarat is responsible for managing any refuse dumped on the Brittain Street road reserve, but the fate of anything left alongside that - or dumped down nearby tracks - is unclear.
Parks Victoria and the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action - which manages Crown Land said it was the realm of HVP plantations, who in turn said it was the responsibility of the nearby Ballarat Gold mine.
The company operating the mine has been placed in administration.
The mine manager has been contacted for comment.
Illegal dumping and the burning of stolen cars in Brittain Street has been an issue for many years.
The City of Ballarat has asked locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to council or police.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
