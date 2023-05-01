Ballarat residents will be some of the people most disadvantaged by the government's controversial stage three tax cuts.
According to Australian Institute research, Ballarat is in the bottom 25 per cent of electorates to benefit from the policy, ranked 115 out of 151.
The government's stage three tax cuts have been criticised by a number of bodies, including the Australia Institute, since they were announced by the coalition in 2018.
The policy, which will come into effect from July 2024, will see high-income earners pay less tax by eliminating the 37 per cent marginal tax bracket and lowering the 32.5 per cent tax rate to 30 per cent.
This will mean everyone earning between $45,001 and $200,000 a year will be taxed at the same 30 per cent rate.
Uniting Vic.Tas homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said it was difficult to support tax cuts for the wealthy when people in Ballarat were finding it hard to get by.
According to Mr Liversage, Uniting are seeing an increase of working families and low to middle income families seeking out help as they struggle to battle the cost of living, inflation, soaring rents and mortgage rate increases.
"So, to think that they have to pay the same amount of tax as someone that could be on 145 per cent more income is pretty, pretty nasty," he said.
Australian Institute Senior Economist Matt Grudnoff said the stage three cuts mainly favour high income earners, as half the benefit will go to people who earn over $180,000 a year.
There are only 2 per cent of taxpayers in Ballarat who earn more than that figure, which is less than the 3.5 per cent national average and significantly less than the 15 per cent of taxpayers who earn over $180,000 in the inner city Sydney electorates to benefit most from the cut.
Further, people earning less than $45,000 will receive no reduction to their taxes, which is almost half of all taxpayers in Ballarat.
"In the lead up to the Federal budget the Treasurer has said that they are very constrained in what they can spend, declaring that they can't even fund good ideas," Mr Grudnoff said.
"This is in major part because next year they are going to hand out a $17.7 billion tax cut to high income earners.
"While taxpayers in the electorate of Ballarat will largely miss out on the tax cut, they will feel the reduced spending on Government services. This will further widen the gap between the city and the bush."
