In the past year, about 1100 babies and children in Ballarat and surrounding areas have been helped through Eureka Mums, with demand steadily growing as cost of living pressures hit families.
"We are seeing families reaching out for help, families who haven't been linked to social welfare in the past even through COVID," said Eureka Mums spokesperson Tamara Maddrell.
"We are looking at ... a 15 per cent increase (in demand) and that's because we are restricted because we don't have enough stock. If we had stock we would be able to help more families."
Throughout term two, Ballarat Specialist School's farm campus in Norman Street will operate as a drop-off point for donations each Monday (excluding public holidays) from 9.30am to 2.30pm following the closure of the Eureka Mums' Sebastopol warehouse last year after an organisational restructure of the St Kilda Mums, Geelong Mums and Eureka Mums groups.
The region is now serviced by two warehouses in Clayton and Geelong and freight partners who transport donations. A large network of maternal and child health nurses and social workers in Ballarat and the surrounding region help Eureka Mums rehome essential nursery equipment for babies and children with families in need.
Ms Maddrell said the first drop-off day at the Ballarat Specialist School on Monday was strongly supported.
She said the numbers of families helped this financial year was not quite as high as when the Ballarat warehouse was operating, but steps ahead of the organisation's goal for this point in time and the new operational model using a freight provider was "more successful than we thought".
"We need donations now to come in so we can keep helping babies and children aged 0 to 6 statewide," Ms Maddrell said.
Clothing and shoes, bassinets, cots, linen, car seats, books, toys, playpens, safety gates, food and feeding equipment and many other items are needed, but Ms Maddrell said prams were a priority at the moment.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Not everyone has a car or funds to run a car, but if a family has a pram it means they can access the community whether it's shops, playgroup, school, or kinder. A pram means connection for a young family," she said.
Last term a pop-up donation point at Sebastopol Primary proved successful and the organisation is looking for community partners in Ballarat who might have the space to host a donation point.
"We are looking for great quality donations," she said. "It's all about the dignity of the receiver, so it feels like a gift. We like to give it to them in the condition you would give something to your best friend."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.