Ballarat Specialist School farm new drop-off site for Eureka Mums

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 1 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 7:30pm
Ballarat Specialist School farm campus will be a drop-off point this term for donations to Eureka Mums. Prams (inset) are desperately needed and donations for volunteers to make up in bundles (inset). Main picture by Adam Trafford
In the past year, about 1100 babies and children in Ballarat and surrounding areas have been helped through Eureka Mums, with demand steadily growing as cost of living pressures hit families.

