BFNL 2023: Bewley puts together all-time performance | Rd 3 Stars of the Week

Brett Bewley's outing against East Point on Saturday was a sight to behold.
The former Fremantle Docker tallied 48 touches and three goals to amass an incredible 193 ranking points in the Devils' third-consecutive win.
His Devils teammate in Mace Cousins finished with 169 ranking points of his own with 10 tackles and 28 disposals.
BFNL Fantasy: Check out who would cost the most in BFNL Fantasy
The Devils' match-up with the Roos boasted the four highest-rated players across the league in round three.
Please note: Video footage has not been supplied as of Monday night.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round two player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
