Health Minister Mark Butler announces $234 million crackdown on vaping

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:22am, first published 7:00am
Ballarat teachers and parents that have struggled with a widespread surge of teenage children taking up vaping may find some hope in next week's budget, with a major fund to crack down on their illegal sale.

