The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Blampied man, 51, killed in two-car crash at Clarkes Hill

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers blocked off Ballarat-Daylesford Road while detectives from Melbourne's Major Collision Investigation Unit examine the scene of the Clarkes Hill fatality. Picture supplied.
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers blocked off Ballarat-Daylesford Road while detectives from Melbourne's Major Collision Investigation Unit examine the scene of the Clarkes Hill fatality. Picture supplied.

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.