UPDATE 8am:
Police at the scene have confirmed a person has died in this morning's two-car crash at Clarkes Hill on the Daylesford Ballarat Road.
The accident occurred near the top of Clarkes Hill in a dip in the road below the peak.
The male driver and sole occupant of a utility, died at the scene but is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the the other car, a wagon was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
The area where the crash occurred is a straight but steep 100km/h zone that traverses Clarkes Hill just south of St Peter's Catholic church.
Visibility at the time just before dawn was poor with low cloud at the site which is near to 700metres in altitude.- the accident happened just before dawn at 6.40am.
Thick localised fog continued to blanket the area until at 8am, with Clarkes Hill itself not visible.
The Daylesford Road road is closed between Powells Road and Wattle Flat Road.
While local traffic is being diverted down Powells Road and Madderns Road, drivers are urged to take the Bungaree-Creswick Road as a detour.
PREVIOUSLY:
A crash has closed the Ballarat-Daylesford Road at Clarkes Hill, with emergency crews currently on the scene.
It's understood the crash occurred about 6.30am on Tuesday near Boundary Church Road.
It's not yet known if anyone was injured.
The Department of Transport and Planning noted the road will remain closed for some time, with Bungaree-Creswick Road to be used as a detour.
"This incident and road closure is under the control of Victoria Police. The road will only re-open when it's safe to do so," an update states.
It's noted the fog in the area is extremely thick this morning.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
