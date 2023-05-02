The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Commerce Ballarat business confidence survey reveals retail, hospitality businesses concerned about staff shortages, cost increases

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 2 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat businesses are struggling to hire skilled and unskilled workers in a tough economic climate. File photo
Ballarat businesses are struggling to hire skilled and unskilled workers in a tough economic climate. File photo

Ballarat business operators battling increasing costs and staff shortages are banking on population growth and the Commonwealth Games to give them the boost they need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.