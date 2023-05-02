The Courier
Recreational vaping to be banned in e-cigarette crackdown

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 6:30pm
Vaping has become the "number one" behavioural issue in schools.
Help is at hand for schools and parents struggling to control the use of vapes among young people, with the federal government announcing a $234 million crackdown on e-cigarettes, banning recreational vaping and limiting vaping to prescriptions for therapeutic use.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

