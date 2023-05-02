A 63-year-old man has been charged on summons after a two-car crash that injured three girls eating ice-cream near one of Ballarat's busiest corners.
He has been charged with two driving offences.
The collision between a silver sedan and a four-wheel-drive happened at 5.07pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the intersection of Sturt and Grenville streets.
One of the vehicles was sent careering into three girls aged 11 to 13 who had just bought ice-cream at Cold Rock in Sturt Street.
Police alleged they were pushed up onto the bonnet of one of the cars during the horrific ordeal.
Passers-by assisted and paramedics said the girls were later treated for cuts and bruising.
The driver is due to face the Ballarat Magistrates Court on May 25.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
