The Courier
Home/Community/History
Community

Beaufort community celebrates the story of Cyril Callister, inventor of Vegemite 100 years ago

By Jade Egan
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Callister, grandson of Vegemite inventor Cyril Percy Callister celebrates 100 years of the beloved Australian spread at the Beaufort town hall. Pictures by Adam Trafford.
Jamie Callister, grandson of Vegemite inventor Cyril Percy Callister celebrates 100 years of the beloved Australian spread at the Beaufort town hall. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

Arguably the most quintessential Australian icon has returned to its roots, marking the beginning of a month filled with Vegemite memorabilia in Beaufort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.