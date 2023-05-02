Arguably the most quintessential Australian icon has returned to its roots, marking the beginning of a month filled with Vegemite memorabilia in Beaufort.
Jamie Callister re-launched his book Vegemite: The True Story of the Man Who Invented an Australian Icon to spotlight the centennial year in its place of origin.
He shared his grandfather Cyril Callister's success story with locals who proudly reflected on the history of the town and the nation.
Mr Callister said it was up to everyone to get behind the narrative, as the story belonged to the community as much as it did to him.
You've got to embrace him as someone who was born and bred in the district and gone on to do such huge things ... it's your story- Jamie Callister
"You've got to embrace him (Cyril) as someone who was born and bred in the district and gone on to do such huge things ... it's your story," he said.
Mr Callister said he planned on further educating and inspiring young Australians - embarking on school tours in a mission to share the Vegemite story in classes across the country.
"I'll be particularly focusing on primary schools. It meets the school curriculum in science and history," he said.
Tuesday's book release commenced celebrations as fans, including Marcio and Camille Reis, originally from Brazil, filled the Beaufort town hall.
Liza Robinson spent the past six years working towards keeping the story alive, and now the tale lives on at Cyril Callister Museum.
A pop-up museum, the 100th year of Vegemite, has extended its trading hours from Wednesday to Saturday to allow more people to hear the story of Mr Callister's grandfather.
The Beaufort community is expecting a significant increase in tourists visiting the Ballarat region, as a result of the museum's dedication to the Australian story.
It has been widely embraced by locals who have expressed concern over the Western Highway duplication project.
"Once we build momentum with the museum, in time tourists will turn off for the extra kilometres to check it all out," Ms Robinson said.
"It'll keep us relevant."
Mr Callister said he had several coming events to raise funds for the foundation and help keep the story alive - reminding locals to recognise the history of their area and take pride in where they came from.
Beaufort small business owners have also welcomed the Vegemite nostalgia, taking the theme into shop-fronts and store-wide.
"The craft shop has a really beautiful Vegemite display on and the local butcher is doing his Vegemite sausages too," Ms Robinson said.
Cyril Callister's product has had a place in Australians' homes for 100 years and now his grandson is determined to share its origins.
