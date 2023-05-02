The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Federation University 2022 annual report reveals $41 million loss

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation University vice chancellor Duncan Bentley with the university's Campus Vision 2022-2025.
Federation University vice chancellor Duncan Bentley with the university's Campus Vision 2022-2025.

Federation University has posted a $41.2 million loss - its first operating deficit since 2017 - as income from international students remains lower than pre-pandemic levels and student numbers fall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.