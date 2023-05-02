Ballarat police are pleading with drivers to take it easy on the region's roads and to check the state of their vehicles as bad winter driving conditions loom.
With low temperatures and rain expected in a wintry blast later this week, Tuesday's tragedy at Clarkes Hill has come as a sobering warning to drivers they say
The advice comes after a tragic two-car crash on the Ballarat-Daylesford Road at Clarkes Hill, where a 51-year-old Blampied driver lost his life before dawn on Tuesday.
The north-bound green Holden ute he was driving collided with a silver Mazda station wagon travelling in the opposite direction in thick fog at 6.32am.
It closed the main road between Ballarat and Daylesford for much of the day.
The 21-year-old Ballarat wagon driver was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) and is assisting police with enquiries.
Just 90 minutes later, emergency services were called to a three-vehicle accident on the outskirts of Clunes. No one was physically hurt.
Meanwhile, four people are now in metro hospitals after Sunday's crash on the Ballan-Daylesford Road at Leonards Hill.
A woman from one vehicle was immediately flown to the Alfred, while the man at the wheel was taken to Grampians Health and transferred to the Alfred that night.
A passenger from the other car was flown from the scene to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, while their driver again was taken to Ballarat and then transferred to Melbourne.
Police said all were listed as in serious but stable conditions.
Temperatures as low as one degree were recorded in the neighbouring Moorabool Shire before dawn on Tuesday, although black ice warning lights were not activated on the Western Freeway at the time.
"You've got to drive to the weather conditions," Moorabool Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Brett Ellens said.
"Slow down if there is thick fog or the chance of black ice.
"Be aware of your surroundings."
Sergeant Craig Kelso said drivers needed to check the condition of their cars as the weather began to turn.
"You change your smoke alarm battery when you change your clock - so why not check your car at the same time?" he said.
"Effectively we are coming into darker and shorter days so it's important to check your lights."
He said in thick mist, fog lights should be used, where fitted - or drivers should slow down and use low beam lights.
"Don't use high beam lights in fog. It doesn't work. In fact the strong light bounces off the fog and makes things worse. All you can see is white," Sergeant Kelso said.
"Also make sure your tyres are pumped up and in roadworthy condition. You need at least 5 millimetres of tyre tread to be able to brake properly.
"On a rough road you're going through tyres quicker - and the rims can get damaged as well. They're often made of a softer alloy these days.
"Another thing to check as we get into Winter is how the brakes are going.
"Also change your wiper blades at least every 12 months."
He said 80-100km/h back roads were giving local police the biggest headaches at the moment.
"There are a lot of factors - potholes, wildlife, trees from the 2021 storms that could still snap at any time.
"Things can change at any time and you have to be prepared."
To date, 109 people have lost their lives in Victorian roads in 2023, compared to 83 at this time last year - and a five-year average of 82.
"Unfortunately the road toll is way too high," Sergeant Kelso said.
"Too many lives have been lost and with each one there are ripple effects for everyone involved at every level."
A Lake Gardens truck driver lost his life at Taggerty in February, while a 29-year-old woman died after a three-car crash at Meredith in January.
