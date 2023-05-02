The Courier
Police plead for safer driving on backroads after fatality at Clarkes Hill

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:22am, first published 4:30am
MCIU detectives from Melbourne examine the scene of Tuesday's fatal crash at Clarkes Hill. The Ballarat-Daylesford Road was closed for much of the day after the head-on accident. Picture by The Courier.
Ballarat police are pleading with drivers to take it easy on the region's roads and to check the state of their vehicles as bad winter driving conditions loom.

