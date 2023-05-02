The Courier
Two brothers plead guilty to aggravated burglary after Black Hill incident

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 3 2023 - 5:00am
Bungled Black Hill burglary lands two brothers in court
Two brothers will learn their fate this month after a bungled burglary involving a cricket bat and taser in Black Hill.

Local News

