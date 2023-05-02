Jury begins deliberations in historic Black Hill rape trial

Jury deliberations have begun in the case of a woman and man charged with child sex offences from 1995.
The accused woman, Sharon Lavery, 47, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday having pleaded not guilty to five charges of an indecent act with a child under the age of 16, two charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and one charge of rape.
The man, Kane Sharman, 50, was the boyfriend of Lavery at the time of the alleged offending, and faced one charge of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.
At Tuesday's hearing Judge Claire Quin released the jury for deliberations after four days of hearing evidence.
It was alleged Lavery encouraged the then-underage complainant into performing oral sex on Sharman at a Black Hill flat in 1995.
The Crown also alleged Lavery became angry during the assault and picked up a child's toy, which was used to further sexually assault the teen.
Lawyers for the pair denied the alleged event ever happened.
The allegations were first brought to the police in 2016.
Judge Quin told the jury of their responsibilities of coming to a verdict, and summarized the elements and issues of the case before them.
The jury spent most of Tuesday in deliberations and will return on Wednesday.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
