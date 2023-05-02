UPDATE 10.30am:
A house fire at an 1890 mine manager's cottage next to Sovereign Hill is being treated as suspicious.
The blaze at 89 Magpie Street was first reported at 10.19pm.Tuesday.
Firefighters found the empty five-bedroom home well alight on arrival at Golden Point.
It took at least six crews wearing breathing gear more than 90 minutes to bring it under control - and during that time a community advice warning about smoke was sent out.
Firefighters remained on scene to watch for hotspots.
The scene was declared safe at 1.25am but reignited at 6.45am - with one CFA and one FRV crews attending.
It was again declared safe at 7.20am.
The scene has been handed over to Ballarat police to determine the cause.
Security and other Sovereign Hill staff attended the scene at dawn, confirming the empty home was owned by the neighbouring tourist attraction.
The Italianate weatherboard Victorian home and nearby sheds were covered in graffiti and several windows had been boarded up.
Every part of the home appeared to be damaged in some way - including a lookout tower at the rear.
"Sovereign Hill is incredibly disappointed that fire has damaged one of its properties," the owners said in a statement.
"In the coming weeks the first step in restoring this site was set to commence.
"There were plans to remove the non-heritage section to restore its original heritage footprint as a first step to understanding what role it could play as another part of the Sovereign Hill experience for visitors.
"Sovereign Hill will engage with experts to determine the future of the site which had not yet been integrated into the museum.
"We will assist authorities in their investigations"
The spokesperson said power and gas to the site had been previously disconnected.
The home - known as John Pearce House - was debated in a City of Ballarat meeting on heritage protection earlier this year.
Ambulance Victoria has been contacted about reports that a firefighter was injured during the blaze.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are keen to speak to anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area overnight.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER:
An abandoned house near Sovereign Hill has been gutted by fire overnight.
The heritage-style house, which is understood to be owned by Sovereign Hill, was considered vacant at the time.
Fire crews were called to the Magpie Street, Mount Pleasant address about 10.20pm on Tuesday night, with an Advice warning issued at 10.35pm.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear, and police were still on-scene on Wednesday morning.
The house appears covered in graffiti tags, and is understood to be due to be demolished.
CFA, FRV, and Victoria Police have been emailed for further information.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
