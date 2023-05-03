The Courier
Tayanna Jones joins NBL1 South team Ballarat Miners

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Tayanna Jones has arrived in Ballarat as the Miners second import. She hopes to be able to line up this weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford
AFTER a whirlwind 24 hours of flying half way across the globe, the Ballarat Miners have finally landed their second women's import with the arrival of Tayanna Jones into Ballarat.

