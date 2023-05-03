AFTER a whirlwind 24 hours of flying half way across the globe, the Ballarat Miners have finally landed their second women's import with the arrival of Tayanna Jones into Ballarat.
The 6ft 1 versatile recruit has arrived at the Miners after a successful college career at both Georgetown and Colorado Buffaloes, most recently helping the Buffaloes into the final 16 of the NCAA tournament, for the first time since 2003.
And despite only arriving into Ballarat on Tuesday, she was straight into practice, meeting her new teammates for the first time as she looks to help arrest the side's form slump which has seen it lose the past six matches.
Jones said she was excited to enter the NBL1 South, in what is her first opportunity at semi-professional player.
"I came here to win, that's my mentality, that's my goal, that's what the coach wants me to do," she said.
"I consider my game as being versatile, so I'm happy to fit in wherever coach Rob (Baker) wants me.
"I can shoot the ball, so I see myself as filling a role inside or on the wing. I can run a transition as well, so it just depends on exactly where he sees me helping out."
Jones said she was excited to see how her ability and performances stacked up in the NBL1 South league.
"I know the league is pretty good, it's pretty strong, It'll be good for us as a whole to see where we are at," she said.
She said the challenge of learning a new structure and working with new teammates was something she was excited about.
"I practiced last night, so I've had a chance to look over the offense and different plays we have. It's been fun," she said.
"I absolutely love the challenge, so this is something I'll thrive on, i just love the last minute stuff, for me it's fun, hopefully I can play this weekend."
Jones, who hails from Selma, North Carolina has been playing since she was six years old. She said her family were thrilled she had been given the opportunity to come to Australia.
"It's my first time in Australia," she said. "I've only been the Spain a couple of times and they are they only times I've been out of the country before, it's a whole new experience for me.
"I'm keen to have my family out here, they've been talking about coming to visit, They love that I'm here, they've always been proud of me and have supported me.
"I have a younger brother who's playing basketball as well, he's 15, and I think them seeing me be able to do this really helps him know what is possible.
"My parents have always been so proud of me. My mum was in the military and dad was an athlete, so we've got a good mix."
