Ballarat youths arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Bairnsdale

By The Courier
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:00am
A 17-year-old Black Hill boy and a 19-year-old Wendouree man have been charged after an alleged police car ramming in Bairnsdale.

