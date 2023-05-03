Ballarat youths arrested after allegedly ramming police car

A 17-year-old Black Hill boy and a 19-year-old Wendouree man have been charged after an alleged police car ramming in Bairnsdale.
Detectives have charged the pair, as well as a 27-year-old Morwell man, with dozens of offences after an alleged incident on May 1.
According to Victoria Police Media, it's alleged a stolen Nissan Patrol reversed into a police vehicle about 5.30am on Monday, in Royal Court in East Bairnsdale.
No-one was injured in the incident.
The 17-year-old was charged with theft of motor vehicle, attempted theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.
He was remanded to appear at a Children's Court on at a later date.
A 19-year-old was charged with aggravated intentional exposure of police officer to risk by driving, damage to emergency service vehicle by reckless driving, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving in a manner dangerous, assaulting police, theft of motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, and stating false name when requested.
He has been remanded to appear before the Bairnsdale Magistrates' Court on 2 May.
The 27-year-old was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, possessing proceeds of crime, possessing a controlled weapon and driving whilst disqualified.
He was remanded to appear before the Bairnsdale Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 2.
