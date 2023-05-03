Saints to draft AFL legend tonight

Carngham-Linton will learn on Wednesday night which AFL legend they will have the services of for one game in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
The Saints are taking part in the 2023 Carlton Draft which will allocate a former AFL player to each of six country clubs for a once-off appearance this season.
Carngham-Linton will field the player against Beaufort at Linton in a round four fixture on Saturday, May 13.
Players in draft:
Former Collingwood captain and coach, and six-time best and fairest Nathan Buckley
Four-time Hawthorn premiership player and former Melbourne player Jordan Lewis
Sydney Swans premiership player and former captain Josh Kennedy.
Adelaide and Melbourne best and fairest Bernie Vince
Port Adelaide premiership player Kane Cornes
Fremantle games record holder and former captain David Mundy.
Carngham-Linton is in the draft with Buchan (Omeo District DFNL), Maryborough Rovers (Maryborough Castlemaine DFNL), Moyston-Willaura (Mininera DFNL), Murrabit (Golden Rivers FL) and Nilma Darnum (Ellinbank DFL).
