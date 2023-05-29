Sturt Street has undergone some major changes in its time, and in the past 50 years it's seen some extensive improvements in the way traffic is handled up and down Ballarat's main street.
What was once ruled by horses and carts - and trams - is now dominated by cars, filling the street every day.
Upgrades to intersections, including the addition of traffic lights, have made the centre of town much safer.
This was evident in only the past few years, when traffic lights were installed and safety upgrades were made to a number of high-risk Sturt Street intersections, including at Ascot, Raglan, Ripon, Errard, Talbot and Lyons streets.
When the upgrades were complete, The Courier reported a huge drop in serious crashes at those locations.
It's made a huge difference to safety in the City, as did traffic lights at the Lydiard, Armstrong and Doveton street intersections 50 years ago.
Do you remember when the lights didn't exist?
Prior to 1973, there were no traffic lights at those intersections, but plans were already in the pipeline.
The Courier reported on progress for the plans just days before new 'stop' road laws came into effect in Victoria.
But residents didn't take to the new laws kindly, instead arguing traffic lights should have already been installed.
You'll be able to read about that on Tuesday.
Read some reports in The Courier as they were written on Tuesday, May 29, 1973 below:
The Road Safety and Traffic Authority (RoSTA) has at last sent to the City Council preliminary plans for traffic lights in Sturt Street.
The city engineer, Mr R. J. Sharp, received the plans in the mail yesterday.
The plans are for the Lydiard, Armstrong and Doveton street intersections with Sturt Street.
RoSTA's letter was written last Friday - the day after The Courier had asked the City Council and the traffic authority the reason for the delay in finalising the project.
A spokesman for RoSTA had claimed then that the City Council "had details."
Mr Sharp said yesterday that RoSTA's designs for the treatment of the intersections would be tabled at next Wednesday's meeting of the council.
He said that although council staff would make comments on the plans, no council decision would be made on the matter until its next meeting on June 18.
"This is because of a council motion on November 20, 1972, that no decision would be made on the matter without 14 days notice," Mr Sharp said.
Mr Sharp said that once the plans met with the council's approval, they would be returned to RoSTA which would prepare a final design.
He said that although the lights would not be discussed at the next council meeting, RoSTA's proposals would be made public then and ratepayers would have the chance to consider the matter before the June 18 meeting when council was likely to make a decision.
At last, Ballarat City council has been given the green light on traffic lights for Sturt Street, for which the final go-ahead has been an inordinate time coming.
Actually, Ballarat Council had approval way back in February (1973) from the Road Safety and Traffic Authority for the installation of lights.
At the same time RoSTA said it would work out details of how the lights were to be installed.
That was more than three months ago and it was not until Thursday when The Courier probed RoSTA in Melbourne that the details came to light.
It was reported that final details of how the work was to proceed reached Ballarat City Council's engineer's office yesterday.
Somebody must have promptly produced the working details, shaken off the dust and decided to do something about Ballarat's problem.
Ballarat people - even those without the benefit of private business efficiency - could hardly be blamed for questioning what seems to be a remarkable lack of initiative and enterprise somewhere along the line.
And now that the City Council has the details of the project the public no doubt will be justified in expecting some early action.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.