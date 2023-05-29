The Courier
From the archives | Traffic light plans for Sturt Street arrive - May, 1973

Adam Spencer
Adam Spencer
May 29 2023 - 6:30pm
The Sturt and Lydiard street intersections in the early 1970s. Picture file.
Sturt Street has undergone some major changes in its time, and in the past 50 years it's seen some extensive improvements in the way traffic is handled up and down Ballarat's main street.

