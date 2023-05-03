Ballarat City's disappointing season continued after their Australia Cup run ended in a 1-0 defeat at Whittlesea Ranges.
City FC conceded in the seventh minute, when Whittlesea's Dylan Bresolin latched onto a long ball through the centre of the pitch and lobbed Niki Kitabatake in goal.
Ballarat's manager Harry Bingham attempted to change the direction of the game with three second half substitutions, but the away side failed to find an equaliser.
The club is sitting at the foot of the NPL3 table after seven rounds, while Whittlesea are ninth in the State League 1 North-West.
Bingham said the side were unlucky not to come away with more from the match after they failed to convert a number of close chances.
But, he highlighted the performances of several teenagers who performed well on the night, including Zac Francis, Max Bedggood and Aiden Brown.
"We should have converted some of the many chances we created, but then again that's easier said than done," Bingham said.
"They've got to learn how to be patient and clinical, we must have had six in the first half, one on ones with the goalkeeper, and in the second half we had the same amount of chances to convert which unfortunately we weren't able to do.
"I'm a bit positive, I'm fully convinced that we're on the right path and I'll stick to it."
