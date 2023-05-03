The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat City FC out of Australia Cup after loss to Whittlesea

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
May 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Bedggood was one of several young players praised by their manager despite the loss. Picture by Adam Trafford
Max Bedggood was one of several young players praised by their manager despite the loss. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat City's disappointing season continued after their Australia Cup run ended in a 1-0 defeat at Whittlesea Ranges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.