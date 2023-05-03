The great grey Saunter Boy has overcome a massive weight of 71kg and a heavy 10 track at Warrnambool to power away to his second successive Galleywood Hurdle (3200m) on Wednesday.
Saunter Boy, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace started as favourite for the race, but when he was allotted 71kg, there were concerns that him lugging the weight on a heavy track might be too much for the popular 10-year-old.
But those concerns were unfounded as he stormed down the outside of the track before powering away to a strong 2.5 length win over the Symon Wilde-trained Fabalot, which attempted to lead all the way.
Saunter Boy, ridden by Steven Pateman, was just ahead of midfield on settling and eventually moved into second place, in clear running behind the tearaway leader. He closed the gap on the leader at the home turn before powering away in the final 200m to win well.
Maher didn't lack any confidence in issuing instructions to Pateman as punters stepped in at $1.75.
"I said to Steve as he was going out 'If you're half thinking about it, just go for it' because he was so ready to go this year," Maher told racing.com
"I was very confident and he is just a super horse. To come back and win with the weights he does is very, very good."
Pateman, who now has 11 Warrnambool feature wins, said Maher's instructions were in his mind as he asked Saunter Boy for a big effort at the second-last hurdle.
"He is so good for jumps racing and I am so glad he is in these wonderful hands," Pateman also told racing.com
"I am just so over the moon for the horse and am so proud of him.
"How could he be going as good as last year and he's going probably better.
"This race has been a hard race for me because of weight but horses like this give me a chance to win it."
in the other feature of the day, the 1200m Listed Wangoom it was a close-run thing for the McEvoy-Mitchell stable with Frankie Pinot beaten into second place behind Outlaws Revenge.
There was more success for Miners Rest trainers on the day with Henry Dwyer's Pannier scoring a strong win in the three-year-old maiden plate, while the Maher and Eustace stable also trained the quinella in the BM70 1000m handicap in what turned out to be a decimated field after the heavy track rating saw a number of runners scratched.
Maher will be chasing his seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase when he saddles up two runners, the favourite Stern Idol alongside stablemate Rockstar Ronnie in Thursday's feature.
Stern Idol has won four of his past five starts (the other being a second placing) and will start as one of the shortest priced favourites in the race's history.
Owned by influential businessman Gerry Ryan, it is hoped the six-year-old gelding will be able to give him his first success in the 5500m classic.
"It's my first time," Ryan said of the challenge of the Grand Annual last week. "I've had a few in other races over the carnival like the Galleywood and the like but never the Annual.
"It's one of the iconic races in Australia and certainly would take pride and place with a few other trophies I've got."
Meanwhile, Miners Rest stables will have a big say in the other feature of the day, the Listed Warrnambool Cup (2350m).
Maher and Eustace will have two runners in the field with top-weight and co-favourite Mankanyon alongside Cadre Du Noir.
The other favourite is also trained at Miners Rest with Dwyer's impressive Irish Butterfly expected to right in contention after an easy win on Saturday at Sandown, and a light weight of just 54kg on his back.
