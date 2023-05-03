The Courier
Saunter Boy wins Galleywood Hurdle despite lugging huge weight at Warrnambool May Carnvial

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
Saunter Boy, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace overcame a heavy track and a massive weight to win a second Galleywood Hurdle. Picture by Getty Images
Saunter Boy, trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace overcame a heavy track and a massive weight to win a second Galleywood Hurdle. Picture by Getty Images

The great grey Saunter Boy has overcome a massive weight of 71kg and a heavy 10 track at Warrnambool to power away to his second successive Galleywood Hurdle (3200m) on Wednesday.

