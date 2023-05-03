The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Ballarat's royal cupcakes in time for the coronation of the King

By Jade Egan
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeleine and Mark Witham from The Little Cupcake Ballarat, prepping a variety of coronation-themed cupcakes. Pictures by Kate Healy.
Madeleine and Mark Witham from The Little Cupcake Ballarat, prepping a variety of coronation-themed cupcakes. Pictures by Kate Healy.

Once again, royal fans chasing a sweet treat can expect Ballarat baker Madeleine Witham to provide the goods, ahead of this Saturday's coronation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.