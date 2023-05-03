All-you-can-eat '90s nostalgia in Ballarat could be secure for a few more months, but the long-term future looks rocky.
The Pizza Hut dine-in buffet-style venue at 31 Victoria Street in Bakery Hill is the last of its kind in the state.
The building has been sold to a local developer and real estate agent Colliers is in negotiations with Pizza Hut about a new lease.
In March, when the property was on the market, Colliers Ballarat senior executive Charles Kennedy said the venue was in a great location.
It has a large frontage and can be seen when travellers are visiting Sovereign Hill.
In 2018 there were a number of Pizza Hut dine-in locations across Victoria, including other regional cities such as Bendigo and Shepparton.
The fast food chain appears to be moving away from the dine-in model and now there are only nine eat-in locations left - four in New South Wales, three in Queensland, one in Tasmania and our location in the gateway to the Ballarat central business district.
Over the past nine months at least four venues have closed.
The Ballarat property was sold with "vacant possession", which Mr Kennedy said meant the new owners could negotiate a new lease, re-develop the property or find a new tenant.
At the moment Mr Kennedy said the new owners were planning "to hold onto [the property] for the time being".
"We believe that's the current plan," he said.
"I'm not sure what will transpire down the road."
Either a new lease agreement will come to fruition or Mr Kennedy said they could give notice and seek a new tenant.
If a new tenant was to move in, the easiest option would be for a hospitality venue to use the space, considering the current setup.
However, it could also be home to a medical venue or a completely new development.
The property is split in two with a car park on one side and the Pizza Hut building on the opposite side of Pearse Street.
Two different properties could be developed, depending on council regulations.
There could be a few months for residents to get their fill of the 1990s "classic".
Despite other places like Sizzlers and Smorgy's becoming a thing of the past, 31 Victoria Street is still holding in there.
Pizza Hut Australia was contacted for comment.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
