Intense pressure from high acuity cases is blowing out Ballarat's emergency department wait times, despite a slight reprieve in 2023's first quarter.
The number of patients treated in the ED has fallen slightly to the lowest number for a year.
In the January to March quarter in 2022, 12,083 patients presented to the ED for treatment, dropping to a low of 11,635 in the same quarter this year. While Ballarat Base Hospital still has the lowest percentage of patients treated within recommended time across the state, its record has improved slightly.
From a low of 33.69 per cent of patients treated within time in April, May and June last year it improved to almost 40 per cent across the first quarter this year
All category one patients were treated immediately, but only 31.57 per cent of category two patients were treated within the recommended 10 minutes, down from 32.28 per cent from October to December last year but above the lowest point of 29.53 per cent which occurred in April-June
For category three patients, 34.63 per cent were treated within 30 minutes, up from 31.65 the previous quarter and well above the 27.85 per cent in April-June
The performance for category four (one hour) and category five (two hour) presentations was also higher than any time for the past 12 months. 50.96 per cent of category 4 and 81.51 per category of cat five patients were treated within recommended time
Grampians Health chief operating officer Ben Kelly said while the increases were pleasing to see, the numbers were still disappointing.
"They are still a pretty difficult read," he said.
"There is some improvement quarter on quarter, but the public health service in Ballarat is really under some intense pressure."
Mr Kelly also said the figures for ED treatment times in April 2023, which have not yet been released to the public, had "presented some particular challenges for us".
The number of category four and five patients has dropped significantly over the past 12 months and particularly over the past two quarters which saw the opening of the UFS Priority Primary Care Centre at the end of October to provide urgent care for more minor injuries and ailments such as fractures, sprains, stitches, and fevers.
During January, February and March 2022, there were 3917 category four and 434 category five patients who presented to the ED compared to 3355 category four and 293 category five patients over the same months this year.
Mr Kelly said a large portion of Ballarat Base Hospital's ED demand came from high acuity, in catergory 1 to 3 cases.
"Of all of the major regional centres Ballarat has the highest number of triage category of one to three.
"It is 71 per cent of our presentations in that higher acuity category, therefore only 29 per cent in the 4 to 5 category.
"That is one of the issues with us, if you have a higher acuity by definition there is some greater complexity which takes a greater amount of time to work through."
Mr Kelly said it was likely socio-economic factors driving the prevalence of high acuity cases, with the rising cost of living meaning people are seeing the GP less regularly, if at all.
"I think it comes back to the overall health status of our community. We know that we have some pockets of relatively well-off community members and we know there are other socio-economically challenged areas, where people don't actively have access to GPs, to be able to receive access to treatment and care earlier," he said.
"Therefore they have foregone access to care and treatment until they have no other alternative than to go to the emergency department."
Workforce constraints were also reducing Ballarat ED's capacity.
"We are still needing to have patients in isolation, staff wearing PPE, N95 masks, eye protection, all these sorts of times. Is it still having an impact? Yes it is, is it still slowing us down? Yes it is," he said.
The Victorian Agency for Health Information's quarterly Victorian Health Services Performance report also revealed average wait times for triage in the ED have reduced - from 43 minutes in the first quarter of 2022 to 39 minutes for the same period this year.
To see the full report, visit the Victorian Agency for Health Information website.
