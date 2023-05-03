The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Health

High acuity case pressures contribute to Ballarat ED woes

Alex Dalziel
MS
By Alex Dalziel, and Michelle Smith
May 4 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health chief operating officer Ben Kelly. File picture
Grampians Health chief operating officer Ben Kelly. File picture

Intense pressure from high acuity cases is blowing out Ballarat's emergency department wait times, despite a slight reprieve in 2023's first quarter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.