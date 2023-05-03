The Courier
Ballarat pair found guilty by County Court jury on 1995 Black Hill child rape and sexual assault

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 3 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 4:56pm
The jury box in Ballarat County Court. File photo.
The jury box in Ballarat County Court. File photo.

A woman and a man charged with child sexual offences for two incidents at a Black Hill flat in 1995 have been found guilty on all charges.

