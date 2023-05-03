A woman and a man charged with child sexual offences for two incidents at a Black Hill flat in 1995 have been found guilty on all charges.
Accused woman Sharon Alma Lavery was 22 and her then-boyfriend Kane Andrew Sharman was 25 when the then-teenage complainant was encouraged by Lavery to perform oral sex on Sharman.
Lavery became angry during the assault and picked up a child's toy, which was used to further sexually assault the teen.
"The complainant said 'no'," Crown prosecutor Andrew McKenry told the jury in opening submissions in the County Court of Victoria last week.
"She said 'stop, it's hurting'.
"Sharman ... also told Lavery to stop. This made Lavery angry and an argument then erupted and there was no further sexual activity between the complainant and the two accused."
In a separate incident in the same flat days earlier, the teen had begun to feel the effects of a sleeping tablet she had been given by Lavery, when the then-22-year-old accused entered the room with her breasts exposed.
"[The accused woman] asked the complainant to also remove her top," Mr McKenry said.
"The complainant was feeling very affected by the substances she had taken. She tried to remove her top, and when she was unable to do so she was assisted by Ms Lavery to remove her top.
"After Lavery removed the complainant's top, the Crown says she then kissed her ... [Lavery] then grabbed the complainant's right hand and placed it on one of her breasts."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The last thing the complainant remembered before passing out from the effects of the sleeping tablet was being on the floor and "having her pants removed by Ms Lavery".
The complainant told authorities she remembered Sharman sitting on the couch watching the second incident, but did not remember him doing or saying anything.
She first came to police with the allegations in 2016 and completed a statement in 2017.
On April 16, 2018, the complainant participated in a pre-text phone call recording with Lavery amid the police investigation, when the accused told her she was "not going to entertain any of these stories".
The jury heard the call recording as evidence in the trial.
The complainant gave evidence to a closed court.
Lavery, now 47, was found guilty on all charges; five charges of an indecent act with a child under the age of 16, two charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16, and one charge of rape.
Fifty-year-old Sharman was found guilty for a single charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16.
The pair will return for a plea hearing, then sentencing, later this year.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.