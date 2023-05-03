The Courier
Ballarat students take on vaping

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 4 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
Students Rebecca Osborne and Jade Trewhella with Marketing and Communications Officer at Ballarat Community Health Mark Simmonds and Health Promotion Officer Jacinta Walsh. Picture by Adam Trafford
Students at Mount Clear College have come up with creative ways to discourage their peers from vaping, in a unique partnership with Ballarat Community Health.

