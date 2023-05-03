Rate rises are coming for residents across the Ballarat region as the Pyrenees Shire Council puts forward its budget for public submissions.
All levels of government have spent the past few weeks reining in expectations and touting frugal spending as inflationary pressures and increased construction and materials makes delivering projects difficult.
The Pyrenees council, like Ballarat, has put forward an average 3.5 per cent rate rise which is in line with the state government's Fair Go Rates system.
Chief executive Jim Nolan addressed the council at the April ordinary meeting, explaining the circumstances surrounding the budget.
"It is important for council to understand this budget is being prepared in the context of very challenging financial times," he said.
Inflation and cost increases have made this budget a difficult balancing act while the council keeps in mind the cost of living pressures ratepayers are facing.
At the same time, the 10-year financial plan reveals the Pyrenees will be in an almost $2 million deficit each year when it comes to renewing assets.
Last year the waste charge did not increase, but this year ratepayers will need to spend $557.
The total budget for the council is $24 million, with $7.8 million from the total to be spent on the capital works program.
Councillor David Clark said council spent 40 per cent of its money on road-related spending.
"It is our biggest and our most utilised asset," he said.
"We know we are not spending enough on it and we really need to spend some more."
In the budget, an additional $250,000 will be spent on resealing roads.
Cr Clark said the extra spending would need to come from the other levels of government.
"We are certainly not saying ... we want to take that money out of ratepayers' [pockets] because we think [they] pay our fair share now," he said.
Mayor Ron Eason said it was important for residents to give feedback and have a look at the budget.
"You have the right to question us or talk to us about how this money is spent," he said.
"Here is your opportunity to have your say."
Next week the federal government will hand down its budget, while the Victorian government will share its spending on May 23.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
