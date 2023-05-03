Ballarat welfare recipients of all ages urgently need their payment rates increased to improve their standard of living, advocates say.
Leading Central Highlands support agency Cafs (Child and Family Services) Ballarat has joined nationwide calls for an "across-the-board" increase to the Jobseeker payment rate under next week's federal budget, with Chief Executive Wendy Sturgess urging decision makers not to "abandon" younger people in desperate need of support.
The Albanese government is expected to announce a $50-a-week increase for Jobseeker recipients aged 55 and above - targeting this bracket for its numbers of long-term unemployed women.
Ms Sturgess acknowledged this cohort "would be facing significant stress" but said excluding younger people would be "a really devastating move" that risked pushing some of Ballarat's most vulnerable further into isolation and poor mental health.
Cafs is on the front lines of Ballarat's cost-of-living crisis, with younger clients with families to house, feed, transport, and in some cases medicate, reporting "they've never felt pressure like they feel now.... from every angle".
Ms Sturgess said a "caring, compassionate" society in a wealthy nation would find a way to use its resources to "look after everybody," not just certain demographics.
An increased payment rate would help all job seekers "get transport out for getting jobs, buy clothes, buy food, have medication to keep well, and be job ready," Ms Sturgess said.
She added a temporary increase to Jobseeker payments during Covid was the first time some families had been able to afford dental work for their children and other expenses many Australians take for granted.
"We had a Royal Commission into mental health and I would suggest that that alone has shown that we really need to support young people," Ms Sturgess said.
"We abandon them now, we put them into more despair.
"We're going to further isolate that cohort and they're the very cohort we want to embrace and support and give them a sense of hope for the future."
Ballarat MP Catherine King said on ABC radio this week it was "incredibly difficult" to live on income-support payments, and that "I don't think anybody thinks that the JobSeeker rate is adequate".
"We said before the election what we would do is look at every single budget, the way in which we could support people on income support payments," Ms King told David Lipson.
"I'm sure that there'll be plenty of people to look at in terms of cost of living relief in the budget coming up in a few days' time," she said.
Some Ballarat business owners recently expressed the belief that "reducing or discouraging unemployment payments" could incentivise unemployed people to find work and thus help address "concerning" staff shortages.
Ms Sturgess said any suggestion of "dole bludgers" was "very harsh and unfounded" and said anyone who believed in the "myth" has "never had that experience of the desperation of not having enough money to have somewhere to live, not having enough money to dress properly, to eat properly, to pay their utility bills".
"It is an outrageous statement," she said.
"And it's many times debunked because the figures don't add up."
