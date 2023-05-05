WITH the announcement this week that Tasmania has been awarded the licence for the 19th AFL club, Ballarat should be hopping in to snare some more games at Mars Stadium
And with the city's showpiece venue undergoing a big transformation in time for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and the Tasmania team set to debut in the AFL in 2028, the City of Ballarat and the state government should lobby the AFL and AFLW to host more games.
Currently the AFL hosts eight games a season in Tasmania with both North Melbourne (Hobart) and Hawthorn (Launceston) each playing four home games there. The chances are with an AFL team to be based out of Hobart, those games will vanish as the new team will play 11 home matches on its own.
Hawthorn, you would expect to return to its traditional eastern suburbs base with the majority of its home games likely to be played out of the MCG or Marvel Stadium.
North Melbourne looms as a possible connection, but whether the City of Ballarat would be prepared to back in a second club, when it already support the Western Bulldogs would be open to debate. The financial cost to get a club such as the Kangaroos to pivot some, or all, of its four home games from Tasmania would be huge.
Which is why the state government should come to the party and potentially schedule one or two other clubs, maybe a St Kilda, or Melbourne, yes, Hawthorn or even Richmond (given the club has been vocal as to how much it despises Marvel Stadium) to potentially play games at Mars Stadium.
The Western Bulldogs have made a huge success throughout the years playing in Ballarat and the club would be remiss not to renew its contract with the City of Ballarat at an increased capacity stadium.
For a club like North Melbourne which is determined to stay in Victoria, a strong home ground advantage in its home state would be an outstanding result as it looks to return to becoming a power club of the league over the next decade.
Mars Stadium is an asset that should be used as much as it can. It is possible, even probable, that A-league club Western United might step away from playing a few games in Ballarat once its Tarneit Stadium is built.
The state government will also be keen to get bang for its buck. A return of two AFL games a year is not what it wants for the millions put in.
With the development in Geelong almost complete and the likelihood the Cats will play 10 home games a year in future in its 40,000 capacity stadium, this is a golden opportunity for regional Victoria to host more games.
