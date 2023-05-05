The Courier
Opinion: Ballarat should jump in on extra AFL games

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 3:30pm
Could a club like North Melbourne move some its home games currently played in Tasmania to Mars Stadium? Picture by Getty Images
WITH the announcement this week that Tasmania has been awarded the licence for the 19th AFL club, Ballarat should be hopping in to snare some more games at Mars Stadium

