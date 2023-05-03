The Courier
Wild deer hit on Western Freeway near Ballarat sparks winter driving warning

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 9:58am
Motorists have been urged to take precautions on Ballarat's roads and highways, after a large deer was spotted dead on the side of the Western Freeway.

