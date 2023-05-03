Motorists have been urged to take precautions on Ballarat's roads and highways, after a large deer was spotted dead on the side of the Western Freeway.
The deer likely died in an impact with a car or truck in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The body was found beneath the freeway overpass over Doodts Road in Nerrina.
Often far larger than kangaroos, impacts with deer have been known to completely write off cars.
The find comes as we head into winter, with shorter days, colder weather and more severe road conditions.
Moorabool Highway Patrol Sergeant Craig Kelso told The Courier this week motorists needed to be ready to drive in wintery conditions, and prepare their vehicles.
"Effectively we are coming into darker and shorter days so it's important to check your lights," he said.
He said in thick mist, fog lights should be used, where fitted - or drivers should slow down and use low beam lights.
"Don't use high beam lights in fog. It doesn't work. In fact the strong light bounces off the fog and makes things worse. All you can see is white.
"Also make sure your tyres are pumped up and in roadworthy condition. You need at least 5 millimetres of tyre tread to be able to brake properly.
"On a rough road you're going through tyres quicker - and the rims can get damaged as well. They're often made of a softer alloy these days.
"Another thing to check as we get into Winter is how the brakes are going.
"Also change your wiper blades at least every 12 months."
Friday is expected to be wet with a top of 15 degrees, dropping into the weekend with a top of 10 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a chance of showers, hail and morning frost on both days.
Sergeant Kelso said 80-100km/h back roads were giving local police the biggest headaches at the moment.
"There are a lot of factors - potholes, wildlife, trees from the 2021 storms that could still snap at any time.
"Things can change at any time and you have to be prepared."
