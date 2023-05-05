A long-awaited new recruit in Tayanna Jones will hopefully get a run in the Ballarat Miners final double-header road trip of the season when they hit the road to face Diamond Valley and Frankston this weekend.
Even with Jones, it still looms as a big ask for the young Miners up against sides ranked seventh and ninth, but the added inclusion of Jones should take some pressure off the likes of Molly Mathews and Emma Karamovic as they look to gain some rhythm into the second half of the season.
Remarkably, while it is only technically round five of the NBL1 South competition, at the conclusion of this weekend the Miners will have played nine of their 22 games on the season.
This will also be their third double-header on the road and with a mostly young squad, it's fair to say it has been a brutal start to the season which has no doubt taken a toll.
Last week, despite a big defeat to Dandenong, there were some positive signs with the teamwork and spirit at home a highlight, even if the scoreboard didn't reflect it in the end.
Coach Rob Baker admitted after last week's game that the offense needed work, that will come. You don't suddenly forget overnight how to shoot. If the teamwork is there, the shots will eventually fall.
Last week to see the teamwork, even if they didn't always end in scores, showed the squad is on the way back.
Like Mathews, Karamovic and Kristy Rinaldi, Jones is a 6ft 1 type who can shoot but can also play the versatile role. Her inclusion should go a long way to taking the pressure off Abbey Wehrung, who led the match last week in rebounds and assists.
Diamond Valley and Frankston will be tough match-ups. Diamond Valley pumped Keilor by 30 points, dominating the second and third quarters. They are a team with plenty of depth with 33 of their 94 points last round coming off the bench.
Frankston might not have the depth of Diamond Valley, but they do possess a genuine top-liner in Chloe Bibby. Bibby's 33 points and Lousie Brown's 15 rebounds proved the difference last week against Geelong in the 13-point win.
