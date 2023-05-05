The Courier
Miners on the road again in NBL1 South with games against Diamond Valley and Frankston

May 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Molly Mathews has been in good form in recent week despite the struggles of the team. Picture by Adam Trafford
A long-awaited new recruit in Tayanna Jones will hopefully get a run in the Ballarat Miners final double-header road trip of the season when they hit the road to face Diamond Valley and Frankston this weekend.

