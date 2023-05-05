THE result of this weekend's final double road trip of the season looks set to hinge on how the Ballarat Miners come out on Saturday night against Diamond Valley.
Incredibly this weekend's matches, which conclude with a top four showdown with Frankston on Sunday, will be the club's fifth and sixth road games in the first five weeks of the season.
In anyone's measure that is a very tough start to the year, but as we saw with the road double against Tasmania, if you get the job done, it can go a long way to setting up your season.
With eight home games to come in the next 12, a double win here will set up the season for the team and leave it with a 7-2 record. But on the flip-side, two losses could see them back in the pack at 5-4.
Which is why the first game against Diamond Valley looks crucial.
Forward Adam Thoseby, who top scored with 30 points last weekend in the victory over Dandenong, said it had been a big week of research for the team heading into this weekend's matches.
"We focus on Diamond Valley first, it's important we get that first win on Saturday night, we will worry about Frankston after that," he said.
"It's been a big week of preparation for us. Our coaching staff has all the scouting notes on both teams, it's something they've presented to us throughout the week.
"We'll look at some plays on Thursday and then straight after the game on Saturday night, will look at what Frankston brings.
"Everyone will be in Melbourne across the weekend, so we'll stay together and work through it."
Diamond Valley sits ninth on the NBL1 South ladder with a 3-3 record, while Frankston, like the Miners, has started the season in fine style with 5-2 record, despite a shock loss on the road last week.
In the previous round, Diamond Valley went down to Keilor by eight points, 93-85, while Frankston had a went down to Geelong United losing 79-73. Both teams will be determined to get the points on the board at home and if the Miners can spoil the party, it will go a long way to setting up their season.
For Diamond Valley, B.J Symons 17 points and eight rebounds was the best last round. Symons shot at 78 per cent on the night, while Ngor Manyang made 12, but shot poorly, putting up 15 shots on the night.
One to watch for the Miners will be Ben Allen off the bench, who's 12 points were at 100 per cent from the field.
For Frankston, hulking forward Daniel Trist has had a consistent start to the season averaging just under 17 points and just under 10 rebounds a game. Point guard Igor Hadziomerovic is also one to watch, averaging 18 points at 63 per cent from the field.
"They'll be two very tough matches, we saw Diamond Valley have a big win over Waverley and Frankston is a top four of the league, there's lot of good players in that team, they're always right up there."
Thoseby was a key to the win last round when he stood up late after leading scorer to that point Jack Davidson suffered a heavy knock
"It was a great result for our team to be able to push through a game like that when your leading scorer goes down midway through the fourth quarter, it showed great resilience in the end," he said.
He said Davidson had recovered from his hit last week and joked that the US import was enjoying his battle wound above his eye.
"Jack's alright, he actually quite likes the colour, it's gone a bit yellow now, he's enjoying it," he said.
