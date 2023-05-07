The positives about the Bridge Mall | OPINION

In response to the article in The Courier ("Mall Rats", April 29, 2023) the Bridge Mall Business Association believes it is incomplete and paints the Bridge Mall in a negative way.
The title was appalling, likening the troubled youth to vermin is no way to make a start on fixing the issues and/or promote positivity within the community and our retail precinct.
The focus on the negative aspects of the precinct, particularly the anti-social behaviour issues, is valid news, but in all reality it is no different to other parts of Ballarat.
There are many good businesses in the mall and what we are facing is not unlike other areas in Ballarat and around the country.
While it's important to highlight the challenges facing the retail precinct and the community in general, it is equally crucial to report on the positive changes that will come with the redevelopment and the strong independent and national stores in the area.
These businesses employ hundreds of people from Coles to Big W to all the smaller stores within the mall and surrounding area.
The works are about to start and, when completed, will provide much-improved lighting and increased open space which will create a safer environment for shoppers and traders.
It will connect Sturt Street to the mall and will open the space to vehicles and bike riders.
The association is very positive about the final design and believes it will attract capital investment from property owners and national retailers.
The City of Ballarat approved $3.6 million additional funding for the redevelopment project which will push the amount committed to more than $18 million - this shows their commitment to improving the area and addressing the concerns of traders and residents.
The increase costs align with current price increases across all industries.
From the efforts of the City of Ballarat, the police and other stakeholders addressing the anti-social behaviour, we have seen a decrease in incidents within the mall.
We are all working very hard to make a difference and would really appreciate some positive news; this would help the spirits of all and especially at this time with a downturn in the economy and heading into the construction period.
As reported on social media, local police and traders agree that the problems stem not from the mall but from the nearby Little Bridge Street bus exchange, which is a known hangout for people "being a nuisance".
Readers and the hardworking people in the precinct deserve a complete and balanced picture of the situation, along with the positives and even constructive solutions that can improve the areas safety and vibrancy.
Shane Donnithorne, Bridge Mall Business Association
