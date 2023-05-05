These three restaurateurs are taking their first regional step with a new Armstrong Street location.
32 Armstrong Street, which over the past five years has been home to a few different food establishments, will soon be the new location for LaCabra.
The tex-mex inspired restaurant was first created in Melbourne in 2019 by three directors Sherinder Kohli, Joshua Smith and Derrick Chandra.
The area has become the restaurant hub of town with City of Ballarat council working on the activation of outdoor spaces including extra outdoor seating.
The three LaCabra directors met working at a cafe owned by Mr Kohli.
Originally their new venture was supposed to be a cafe in Hawthorn.
"That's what was in our head," Mr Kohli said.
"But when we saw that shop in Hawthorn, it was already a pre-existing restaurant and it didn't have that cafe vibe to it."
All three loved the location but didn't feel like a cafe was the right fit.
Instead, they decided to open a Mexican restaurant, since it was one of the few cuisines not represented in the area.
Putting together the menu, they drew on their chef backgrounds and two separate trips to Mexico and America by Mr Kohli and Mr Chandra.
Mr Kohli said they were able to learn different techniques on their travels and discovered they preferred the American and Mexican fusion as opposed to authentic and traditional Mexican style.
"Burritos aren't Mexican, right; it is something brought up by America and served in a Mexican restaurant," he said. "That is what drives us more towards 'Mexican with a twist'."
In the past four years, three other locations have opened and two more are in the works as well as their Armstrong Street store.
Mr Kohli said Ballarat was a strong regional city where they could test the waters and he liked being in the area.
"People go there and there's a lot of tourist spots that drive people there," he said.
"We thought it would be a good start for us."
Ballarat's latest Mexican restaurant Hecho En Mexico is open on Sturt Street, while plans were put to Ballarat council for a drive-thru Guzman y Gomez in Sebastopol.
Mr Kohli said LaCabra would have a take-away aspect, but would focus on a casual dine-in style.
Renovation work will be needed.
Mr Kohli anticipates opening in August.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
