Nature Notes: Flying foxes 'batty' for figs in Waubra

By Roger Thomas
May 6 2023 - 10:00am
A grey-headed flying fox was clever enough to find a fruiting fig tree in the middle of open farmland. Picture by Andrew Mercer/ Wikimedia.
With flying foxes rarely seen in the Ballarat district, a lone animal in a Waubra garden was a surprise last week. It had fed the previous night from a fruiting fig tree.

