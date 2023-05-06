With flying foxes rarely seen in the Ballarat district, a lone animal in a Waubra garden was a surprise last week. It had fed the previous night from a fruiting fig tree.
It stayed just one day, roosting quietly with its dark wings prominent as it hung upside down in the rather open fig tree.
Despite its name, the grey-headed flying fox's main feature is its rusty orange collar or ruff. This is clearly seen in photos of the recent Waubra visitor.
There are not many reports of the grey-headed flying fox in the Ballarat district. State wide, there are more sightings between March and June, when the animals disperse as summer fruits become scarce.
In November last year there were a mother and young flying fox in Ballarat's North Gardens Wetlands, where they stayed for a couple of months. They spent each day well hidden near the top of a medium sized eucalypt.
The grey-headed flying fox is the fruit bat that has been resident in Melbourne, Bendigo and Geelong Botanical Gardens for many years now. Colac Botanical Gardens has also had visits over the last decade or so.
Its normal range is along the eastern coast of Australia, from far eastern Victoria northward. A common food is native figs, so the recent Waubra visitor did well to discover a fruiting fig tree in that district's relatively open farmland.
The species is usually colonial, but individuals spread out to new areas from time to time. The nearest colony to Waubra is at Bendigo, where there is an active, long term population in the Botanical Gardens.
The Waubra flying fox will probably re-join that colony for the winter, perhaps searching for other fig trees or other fruit trees before making its way back.
As well as fruits, the grey-headed flying fox feeds on nectar and pollen of eucalypts. Perhaps it is these, from yellow gum and red ironbark, that help sustain the Bendigo colony over winter.
The fungi season is in full swing alongside the district's pine plantations, with several exotic species putting on a good show at present.
Chief among these is the bright red one with white dots, fly agaric. These can be found at all stages from emerging "buttons" to handsome mature specimens, to faded and decomposing older ones.
Two species of greasy topped brown "slippery jacks" are present in abundance, too, as well as the slightly funnel shaped, dull orange saffron milk cap.
Some of these will be past their best in another couple of weeks, so a visit to see them now will be worthwhile for anyone interested in these large and showy fungi.
This little lizard suddenly appeared on my driveway. I have never seen one like it before. It was about 10 cm long and quite camouflaged, blending in with the background. N.C., Wendouree.
This is a marbled gecko, once uncommon in Ballarat, but now found in most suburbs. The different-coloured tail indicates that this tail is regrown, after the original one was shed for protection.
This spider was found in a clothes line garment at Haddon. I have been told that there is a relative of the trap door spider in Victoria. S.D., Haddon.
Your photo shows a darker-than-usual wolf spider - almost black. It is normally a ground- dwelling spider, unlikely to climb a clothesline. Wolf spiders can bite, but they rarely do so, and their bite is not considered serious. Yes, there are Victorian trap-door spiders, but they are more robust than the one in your photo.
