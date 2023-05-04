Ballarat's Southern Warriors Martial Arts Karate Club celebrated more success after taking out a number of top prizes at the Shinkyokushin Best of the Best Teams Tournament in Werribee.
The club backed up their strong results in March's state championships by beating teams from across the state in the Kata and non-contact team divisions.
In Kyokushin karate, non-contact fighting is when participants spar with each other without striking their opponent to demonstrate control and technique, and Kata is a competitive way of displaying fighting techniques and moves in a synchronised pattern.
It was the first time the Southern Warriors have taken out the top prize in the non-contact division, and they also took home two first places and two second places in the Kata.
Dojo operator Camilla Barker said the club, which had participants ranging from eight to 40 years of age, recorded strong results.
"We had 25 competitors enter, and nearly all of them came away with a medal," she said.
"We walked away the champions of the day, which was fantastic."
Barker said there was a strong focus on sportsmanship across the tournament which is reflective of wider karate culture.
"It's a really nice culture that is seen in Karate, people sort of feel like it's associated with violence, but it's not, it's competing under a set of rules," she said.
"It's very rewarding to see the kids' confidence grow and the opportunities that they are presented with through martial arts, so it's fantastic."
