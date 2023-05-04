The Courier
Ballarat karate club win multiple awards at teams tournament

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 4 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 2:13pm
The Southern Warriors took out multiple team prizes. Picture supplied
Ballarat's Southern Warriors Martial Arts Karate Club celebrated more success after taking out a number of top prizes at the Shinkyokushin Best of the Best Teams Tournament in Werribee.

Bryan Hoadley

