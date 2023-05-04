The Courier
Rockstar Ronnie wins Grand Annual Steeplechase at Warrnambool

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 3:00pm
Rockstar Ronnie ridden by Chris McCarthy clears the last steeple on the way to winning the Grand Annual Steeplechase at Warrnambool. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
A BOLD frontrunning effort has delivered trainer Ciaron Maher his seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase with Rockstar Ronnie running his competitors off their feet in a thrilling race victory on Thursday.

