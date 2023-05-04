A BOLD frontrunning effort has delivered trainer Ciaron Maher his seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase with Rockstar Ronnie running his competitors off their feet in a thrilling race victory on Thursday.
Trained by Maher and co-trainer David Eustace, Rockstar Ronnie, having just his third start in Australia, led the whole way around the twisting and hilly 5500m circuit at Warrnambool to score a brilliant win from Police Camp and Crosshill third.
Declan Maher's Epizeel was a solid fourth, while Maher and Eustace's other runner, pre-race favourite Stern Idol was pulled up deep into the second lap and failed to finish the race.
The winner was ridden to perfection by jockey Chris McCarthy, who let the horse ran along in front of the field.
The only sign of concern came at the Tozer Road Double the second time around when he went wide, but the jockey was quickly able to straighten up the eight-year-old gelding who jumped the final four fences in style and pulled away in the home straight.
IN THE NEWS:
"It's just so good for Chris McCarthy, he's worked for me for a lot of years," Maher said after the race.
"When the ride came up, it was incredible to see.
"The team has done just an incredible job, he was derailed there at Sandown when he melted in the mounting yard, the team has done a brilliant job, my brother Declan especially, it's special to win another Annual, it's unbelievable."
Maher described the race as "the best race".
"So much work goes into the preparation and a lot of the guys in the ownership group and a lot of the guys in the ownership group are avoid jumps supporters and you can see the tears of joy on their face.
"The owners bought this horse specifically for this race, so for it to come off."
The win is the 14th feature victory for Maher, joining a Warrnambool legend Jim Houlihan at the same number.
"I was so grateful that I was once able to ride for Jim in a race. he was an unbelievable trainer and I actually went and worked for him because I respected the way he trained so much.
"I'm sure if he had have started earlier, he would have had a lot more than 14."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.