Ballarat might have another Olympian in-waiting as young rider Amelia Maree continues her run of stellar equestrian performances.
Maree, 11, capped a successful start to the year by being named in the Pony Club Australia team for the International Alliance Dressage Show.
She has won multiple awards at each of the Victorian Youth Dressage Championships, Victorian Interschool State Championships and the Pony Club Victoria State Championships, and was also named in the Victorian inter-school squad to compete at nationals in September.
The Pleasant Street Primary School pupil said she was proudest of her performances in the Youth Dressage Championships where she beat several older competitors to become the under-25 Pony Preliminary Champion and the Primary Preliminary Reserve Champion.
She is also relishing the opportunity to compete against countries such as the United States, France and England in the Pony Club International Alliance Dressage Show.
The virtual competition will require her to record and submit a dressage performance to be ranked by an international judging panel.
Owing to the close relationship with her horse Tanlee-Raphael, dressage is Maree's favourite of several disciplines, which she is hoping will take her far.
"I like that I'm able to connect with my horse, and I'm able to train with my horse, and being able to achieve something in a different way [than] other people," she said.
"Obviously everyone's dream is to get to the Olympics, and that's my dream, but I really would like to get to Grand Prix and not be at the bottom, I want to be in the top three for my class."
Grand Prix dressage is the highest level of competition, where horse and rider are judged on the execution of a series of predetermined movements.
It is an incredible journey for Maree who has only been riding horses for three and a half years.
The talented youngster originally pursued dancing, where she was a national level ballerina until she was gifted a pony.
"I used to be a dancer, and it was very hard to go from dancing and then going and riding, so I didn't picture myself being in the equestrian sport," she said.
But, even though she has given up dancing, the practice gave her several fundamentals that are assisting her now.
"It's really helped with my balance in the saddle and being able to hold myself with my core, and obviously in the mental part of being able to be focused ... and being committed," she said.
Maree will next be competing in round three of the VIS dressage series, where she is sitting first on the leaderboard.
