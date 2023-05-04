Eleven principals across the Ballarat region were pleased to hear they were successful in securing federal government funding for infrastructure projects.
Pleasant Street Primary School principal Janet Hillgrove said she almost jumped onto the table she was so excited.
"The carpet in our main building really needs an upgrade and we were looking around to where we might be able to get the funds for that," she said.
The 11 schools within the federal Ballarat electorate have each received $25,000 in funding, which will help pay for classroom refurbishments, outdoor learning spaces or upgrading laptops.
Of the schools receiving funding, nine are public and two are private.
Ballarat MP Catherine King said the better the school environments were, the better learning outcomes could be.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
