The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Ballarat schools benefit from $275,000 of federal cash

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan, Milly, Paddy and Lyla from Pleasant Street Primary School are excited about their new projects. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Ethan, Milly, Paddy and Lyla from Pleasant Street Primary School are excited about their new projects. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Eleven principals across the Ballarat region were pleased to hear they were successful in securing federal government funding for infrastructure projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.