A Ballarat-based social enterprise is encouraging people to unleash their inner eco warrior through a new campaign.
Fifteen Trees' A Subscription for the Planet is enticing residents to purchase 60 trees over 12 months to reduce their own carbon production to zero.
Fifteen Trees founder and director Colleen Filippa said 60 trees would reduce a person's carbon footprint for 12 months all for the price of a weekly cup of coffee.
She said people could feel really overwhelmed with helplessness when large areas of trees were cut down.
"I do feel like this is a way to say let's step a little bit, bring out the eco warrior that I know resides in people and this is one thing I can do," Ms Filippa said.
According to Sustainability Victoria, the average Australian lifestyle produces 15,000 kilograms of carbon per year.
Over its lifetime, a tree can collect and store 268 kilograms which means each person needs to plant 58 trees per year to bring individual carbon production down to zero.
Ms Filippa said Fifteen Trees would collect trees purchased from subscribers over the next six months and plant them throughout Australia during winter to spring.
The trees will be planted in places including the Ballarat district, the Grampians, Tasmania's Bruny Island and Western Australia's Esperance.
The trees are planted on a mixture of Crown land, reserves and private land where they must be properly protected.
"We also help out landowners who are trying to revegetate certain creeks or biolinks between a national park or reserve. You need to have a link between those sites otherwise they become fragmented so you need that corridor for animals to pass through," Ms Filippa said.
"Subscribers are also supporting these small independent nurseries who often go out and collect the seeds, propagate them and then give them to the planting group to plant.
"The good thing about this is Indigenous plants have a robust start to them so if they are planting plants from species in the area, they have a really good strike rate."
Subscribers will receive photos of the trees being planted, the type of trees being planted and the planting groups.
"Hopefully with this new campaign, we are hoping to get 50 subscribers on board. We've got 11 days to go and probably got about 15 on board. If we can get 50 people purchasing trees then that's 3000 trees and that would be amazing," Ms Filippa said.
To support the campaign, go to https://15trees.com.au/a-subscription-for-the-planet/
