A man has been sentenced for a twilight assault at Victoria Park, which his victim alleged was fuelled by homophobia.
The 44-year-old accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, pleaded guilty to a single charge of unlawful assault for the incident near a toilet block at the park on October 2, 2021.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Mitch Prewett told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court about 6pm that evening, the complainant exited the toilet block, holding the door open for the accused to enter.
Outside of the toilet block, the complainant told authorities a woman - the accused's partner - yelled homophobic slurs at him and "stated she knew what he was going into the toilets for".
According to the complainant, he told the woman his recent surgery meant he needed to use the park toilets urgently.
The police summary stated the accused man became involved in the altercation when he emerged from the toilets.
"The accused pushed the victim with open palms causing the victim to fall back," Sergeant Prewett said.
"The victim said, 'why did you do that? I told you I just had an operation'.
"The accused [replied] 'I don't give a flying f***'."
The 44-year-old accused was later interviewed at the Ballarat Police Complex and "made no admissions" to the assault.
The man's defence counsel David Tamanika said the accusations of homophobia read in the police summary were "hard to stomach" for his client.
"Essentially [his partner] has also made a statement to police ... she provides an outline that the [complainant] has aggressively [approached] her outside the toilet block and there then has been a terse exchange," Mr Tamanika said.
"They then say there's been an instigation by the complainant, not vice versa.
"[The accused] has come out and said, 'what are you yelling at my wife for? Get away from my car'.
"So it's a role reversal."
The court heard there was one witness who was "well-known" to the couple.
"He's made vast allegations that my client and his partner are these rampant homophobic vigilantes that go around trying to attack homosexual men ... my client says it is an outrageous allegation," Mr Tamanika said.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said it was a view of the couple which would not have "come to mind" based on what was alleged, and ultimately, what happened in the lead-up to the push did not need to be agreed on.
"Whether it's the prosecution's version of events or it's the defence version of events ... there's been as assault," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"Either way it has led to [the accused] pushing the complainant, so that's the assault."
The court heard the accused man was fully employed, in a stable relationship, and had one relevant prior matter before the court from 2021 for which he received a fine of $1000.
"Regardless of where the facts fully lie you've still assaulted the complainant ... and it could've been much worse," Ms Mykytowycz told the accused.
"I think this is very unlikely to happen again."
He was fined $800.
The magistrate said the fine amount would have been higher, but she had recently been taking into account rising cost of living in the community and lowering fines.
