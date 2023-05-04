Understanding the law for running a successful community group should not be daunting.
Upcoming sessions at part of Law Week, which runs from May 15 to 21, aims to help community groups understand the basics of law.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House community governance officer Kay Miller said the online and face-to-face sessions would be helpful for community groups that had grown.
"It will help people understand what the process is, not to be daunted by it and know where to go for advice," Ms Miller said.
The free sessions includes information on setting up community groups correctly, how and why/why not to become incorporated, auspicing, how to document meeting and AGM minutes and how to report to Consumer Affairs Victoria.
Ballarat and Grampians Community Legal Service outreach lawyer Adrian Tinetti said there were some significant personal risks if a community group was not incorporated.
"If you're a volunteer involved in managing a community group, you really need to seriously consider incorporation for the protection of it being a separate legal entity otherwise there is exposure to personal liability," Mr Tinetti said.
"Then it's about like running any organisation; having good governance practices, starting from an understanding of your rules and obligations as committee members and the challenges that come from an operational level."
The Learning the Law for Community Groups sessions, will be held on May 15, from 10am to 12pm at Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre in Sebastopol; and via Zoom from 6pm to 8pm.
Ballarat and Grampians Community Legal Service and Consumer Affairs will present the sessions.
For details and to register, go to https://ballarateastnh.org.au/community-governance/community-groups
Other Law Week events include:
Future Life Planning information sessions at Horsham Neighbourhood House on May 18, Stawell Neighbourhood House on May 19, Ararat Neighbourhood House on May 19, Daylesford Neighbourhood Centre on May 16, and Creswick Neighbourhood Centre on May 18.
Information on all events can be found at https://www.viclawweek.org.au/program?2023-regions=grampians-5
