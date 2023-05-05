Threats to kill and menacing texts are among the slew of stalking and family violence offences alleged against a 51-year-old man in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
In court documents seen by The Courier, James Janides is accused of sending his ex-partner photographs of herself, driving and leaving a police station, on June 18 last year.
The images are alleged to have been accompanied by the message: 'There you are too easy hahaha. Driving in the dark sneaking away lol ... [You're] mine tonight in about 15 mins [you're] going to feel very sick, a chance on [you're] own an [you're] mine.'
The texts were said to have been sent by Janides amid alleged stalking of the woman and her daughter between April 29 and June 29, 2022, including, "following, photographing, text messaging from multiple phones, emailing, attending the victim's address and damaging the victim's property".
The court documents state Janides' alleged conduct was engaged "with the intention of causing physical or mental harm to the victim, including self-harm, or of arousing apprehension or fear".
Authorities also allege on June 9 Janides called his ex-partner and "was immediately abusive" telling her he knew "where she is and what she does".
The alleged call was said to have lasted about eight minutes, with the woman telling Janides to "stop stalking her on multiple occasions".
Janides was denied bail in August last year.
At the 2022 hearing, police informant Detective Sergeant Alanna McDonald told the court Janides had 11 separate complainants, mostly in regional Victoria, for alleged offending spanning 33 years.
"The majority of whom the accused has had a short relationship with after he met them online," she said.
IN THE NEWS
"There's an extremely high risk of family violence ... numerous physical assaults and threats to kill ... coercive control, gaslighting, abuse."
He is also charged with trespass, attempting to pervert the course of justice, property damage and possessing cannabis. He is contesting all charges.
Seven witnesses will be called to give evidence when the matter returns for a two-day contested committal hearing on August 21 and 22, where magistrate Ron Saines will decide whether the matter should be moved to the higher County Court.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone 1800 RESPECT or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277 for support.
