James Janides, 51, appears in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on stalking charges

By Ellie Mitchell
May 5 2023 - 10:30am
Self-employed tattoo artist James Janides is alleged to have threatened to kill and stalked his ex-partner and her daughter. Photo from Facebook.
Threats to kill and menacing texts are among the slew of stalking and family violence offences alleged against a 51-year-old man in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

