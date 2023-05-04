The Courier
Ballarat intermodal freight hub exempt from review

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 5 2023 - 5:00am
Infrastructure minister Catherine King confirms projects currently under construction, including Ballarat's intermodal freight hub, will not be axed as part of the project review.

