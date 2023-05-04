Infrastructure minister Catherine King confirms projects currently under construction, including Ballarat's intermodal freight hub, will not be axed as part of the project review.
Ms King announced on Monday the 120 billion dollar road and rail infrastructure program will be reviewed.
She told The Courier it was important to have projects on the pipeline that could "actually be delivered".
The intermodal freight hub was first promised $9.1 million of commonwealth funding in 2013, with the state also pitching in for the first round of construction.
It is hoped the freight terminal will provide businesses access to the broad gauge rail line running through the town.
When the project broke ground in September, Ms King said it the hub would attract more businesses to the area.
"Lots of industry here makes it that much more viable," she said.
Other projects like upgrades to railing on the Western Freeway near Miners Rest will also not be included in the review as work in nearly completed.
Ms King said there was no "hitlist" nor was there a specific target area for the review.
Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson said she was concerned regional projects would be forgotten in favor of expensive city infrastructure such as the suburban rail loop.
"These projects have gone through extensive business planning and due diligence," Ms Henderson said.
"It is appalling that Labor is now targeting these critical infrastructure projects."
Ms Henderson said it was clear the budget is under extreme pressure.
"But it is incredibly regrettable that people living in regional Victoria are the ones ... paying the highest price."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
