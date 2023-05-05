The Courier
BFNL 2023: Bacchus Marsh to debut prized VFL signing Jake Long

Updated May 5 2023
New Bacchus Marsh recruit Jake Long during Essendon's VFL semi-final clash with Richmond. Picture by Getty Images
Former Essendon midfielder Jake Long is set to make his highly-anticipated Ballarat Football Netball League debut for Bacchus Marsh in the Cobras' clash with Redan on Saturday.

