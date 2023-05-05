Former Essendon midfielder Jake Long is set to make his highly-anticipated Ballarat Football Netball League debut for Bacchus Marsh in the Cobras' clash with Redan on Saturday.
The 27-year-old played five AFL games, and 82 VFL matches for the Bombers from 2014-2019 before moving to Northern Queensland, where he won Cairns City's best and fairest in 2021.
Long recently suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out of Collingwood's VFL side, which meant the midfielder had to get through a game at Bacchus Marsh before returning to Collingwood.
Cobras head coach Jason Williams said Long was "eager" to line up in round four, given Bacchus Marsh has the bye in round five.
It will cap off a busy week for Long, who welcomed his second child on Tuesday.
Long is the son of two-time Essendon premiership player and Norm Smith Medallist Michael Long.
Bacchus Marsh heads into the City Oval affair winless through three games.
TEAM TALK: See all the selected BFNL teams here
SEBASTOPOL will be without two of its premier players for the Burra's date with Melton South.
Burra ruck Arnold Kirby will miss the Marty Busch contest while Sebastopol will be without Lachlan Cassidy's (illness) services for the second-consecutive week.
The Burra do welcome back club stalwart Ryan Noether for Saturday, with vice-captain Grady Snowden also lining up for his first game of the season.
Sebastopol young gun Cooper Littlehales is set to make his senior debut for the Burra against the Panthers.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.