After years of works, almost all the traffic lights in Delacombe and Sebastopol are now switched on - so has all that work made things better for drivers?
The Courier's ongoing series, where reporters head from DTC or Dyson Drive to the CBD to check how traffic patterns during school drop-off time are going, returns for a sixth time this week - with a new addition.
We've been doing these non-scientific surveys about every six months since April 2021, including a special 'back-to-school' edition in February.
The routes all leave at 8.30am, simulating a school drop off or getting to a 9am appointment.
Two drivers leave from DTC, one along the Glenelg Highway to Albert Street, and one along Wiltshire Lane to Sturt Street.
Another two drivers leave from the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road corner, with one following La Trobe Street and the other turning left onto Wiltshire Lane.
Our final two drivers also leave from Dyson Drive, heading north - one to Remembrance Drive and one turning right at Cuthberts Road.
This time, we also sent an intrepid reporter on the Route 25 bus from DTC, leaving at 8.09am.
Each driver - or bus rider - heads along Sturt Street to Lydiard Street, turning around to park in front of Town Hall.
The bus took the longest, taking 27:44 to arrive at Town Hall - still competitive with our drivers, however, and our reporter had no trouble finding a seat for a comfortable and quiet ride into town.
From DTC, it took 19:10 along Wiltshire Lane - faster than in November, when construction detours were in place - and 16:16 along the Glenelg Highway, significantly faster than during roadworks.
Along Carngham Road, our drivers had their fastest times so far, at 19:50 up Wiltshire Lane and 16:20 down La Trobe Street.
These times are almost three minutes faster than during the La Trobe Street traffic light construction.
It indicates that for heading north on Wiltshire Lane in particular, the works have made a noticeable difference - and it's likely it could be even faster if our drivers didn't get stuck with multiple red lights - but it's still quicker to go east-west instead.
Up Dyson Drive, it took 17:59 along Remembrance Drive and 19:16 along Cuthberts Road - not the fastest time for Cuthberts Road, but by far the quickest for Cuthberts Road.
School traffic along Sturt Street West was predictably bad for everyone going that way, but there were also snarls near Phoenix and Dana Street Primary School.
In April 2021, when works were just getting started on the Keeping Ballarat Moving traffic light upgrades, the biggest issue was roadworks.
While commute times were nowhere near as bad as Melbourne, it was an uncomfortable growing pain for the city.
With traffic lights now operating at La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane; DTC; and on Hertford Street and Albert Street, there should be a significant difference in the times.
On the morning we completed the runs, there were still speed restrictions at the intersections for landscaping and lighting works, and there were no construction workers at the Dyson Drive and Carngham Road intersection.
Everyone noted school traffic had not reduced, and there are still potholes to dodge.
We'll still do another traffic run in November, as we have for the last few years, because by then all the works should be fully complete - except for Dyson Drive.
Roundabout works on that intersection are under way, but the disruption is likely to get worse before it gets better.
Early works may also have begun on Carngham Road, which is due to be duplicated after the state government committed planning funds last year.
We'll also make sure to include a reporter on the bus from now on as well, amid calls from the community and the City of Ballarat for a full bus network review.
With less than three years to the Commonwealth Games, it's more important than ever to get a handle on how to get around Ballarat, and what can be realistically improved before the world's spotlight is on us.
