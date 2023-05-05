The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Ballarat roadworks: Upgrades are finished, but are commutes faster?

AF
By Alex Ford
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Glenelg Highway intersection at DTC when it opened in January. Picture by Adam Spencer
The Glenelg Highway intersection at DTC when it opened in January. Picture by Adam Spencer

After years of works, almost all the traffic lights in Delacombe and Sebastopol are now switched on - so has all that work made things better for drivers?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.