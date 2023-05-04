Wendouree driver allegedly found with guns after helicopter police chase

Police allegedly found three firearms after arresting a 25-year-old Wendouree man following a helicopter police chase in Geelong on Thursday morning.
According to Victoria Police Media, the man was one of three people arrested in Norlane after police spotted a Holden Sedan in 9.40am, which then allegedly attempted to evade officers.
The police Air Wing helicopter was called, and the car was stopped on Station Lake Road.
Geelong Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged the Wendouree man with 15 offences, including being a prohibited person possessing a firearm, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to stop on police direction, and possessing a drug of dependence.
He was remanded to appear at the Geelong Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The two passengers in the vehicle were released pending further enquires.
