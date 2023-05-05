For those looking for a charitable reason to fill the bookshelf - this weekend the Rotary Club of Ballarat East (RCBE) will be going ahead with their monthly second-hand book sale located at the Ballarat airport.
Despite the road closure compromising the preferred route, council has propped detour signs in place, beginning at the roundabout on Learmonth Road, heading North.
President of the RCBE, David Stokes said that the organisation will be duplicating the detour signs with their own 'Book Sale' signage, attaching balloons which travelers can follow as a visual guide to the fundraiser.
"It's also on our Facebook page, you'll find a map in quite clear detail ... and we're just overwhelmed with the number of books people have donated already," Mr Stokes said.
The charitable event, which takes place on the first Saturday of every month, donates every dollar made back into the community, assisting organisation's in dire need for financial support.
Previously, funds raised at the club's book sale lead to a $10,000 donation for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute, in addition to the $5,000 sent to victims impacted by the floods in Northern Victoria.
This Saturday, May 6, proceeds will be put towards sleepbus Ballarat, a community organisation dedicated to creating safe, temporary accommodation for those who are currently forced to go without.
In a nod to those struggling on the streets, other funds raised will be sent across to SoupBus, who are currently under desperate pressure for support.
"We're not only collecting money, we are also going to have a bin there to collect the non-perishable food for the bus," Mr Stokes said.
Attendees can expect to find a book for everyone, with genres reaching far and wide, catering for the food enthusiasts chasing a recipe, as well as bookworms seeking out a classic.
Novels start at $1 each, and for those looking for a hidden treasure, head to the back room to find marked prices on particularly valuable reads.
