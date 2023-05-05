The Courier
Ballarat Rotary Club's book sale continues despite road closure

By Jade Egan
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 4:00pm
Ballarat East Rotary Club president David Stokes and Phil Mann are encouraging people to attend the charity fundraiser. Picture by Luke Hemer
For those looking for a charitable reason to fill the bookshelf - this weekend the Rotary Club of Ballarat East (RCBE) will be going ahead with their monthly second-hand book sale located at the Ballarat airport.

