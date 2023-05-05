The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Kick Off

Ballarat City FC to stick with kids for vital showdown

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat City FC's Dut Deu in action in round the round 6 loss to Doveton SC. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat City FC's Dut Deu in action in round the round 6 loss to Doveton SC. Picture by Kate Healy

A huge six-point showdown looms for Ballarat City FC in the NPL3 on Saturday as it travels to Essendon Royals SC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.