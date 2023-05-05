A huge six-point showdown looms for Ballarat City FC in the NPL3 on Saturday as it travels to Essendon Royals SC.
Essendon is sitting eleventh in the table, one position above City FC in last place.
After a string of narrow losses City has succumbed to heavy defeats in round six and seven where they conceded a total of 10 goals across the two weeks.
The side was also knocked out of the Australia Cup on Tuesday by lower tier side Whittelsea Ranges.
City manager Harry Bingham said his side's defence would have to improve for it to turn its early season results around.
"We will create, we will be attacking, the goals we are scoring are very good ... the thing we have to address is to not concede goals," he said.
Bingham said there would be extra pressure on Saturday as they are playing a side in a similar table position.
"If you're at the top and you're trying to win or second or third, there's an awareness of where you are, when you're down the bottom there's also an awareness of where you are," he said.
"At either end of the table there's an awareness of the result, which brings a more heightened concentration and focus to get the result."
But, after the difficult start to the 2023 season, Ballarat is set to stick with its youth-first policy.
"It'll be a classic of youth versus experience," Bingham said.
"Their squad is full of [experience], there's a couple of A-League players in there, there's a lot of NPL players, it's pretty much an older team against a younger team."
"But although they themselves are down the bottom, their older players have experienced a career both at the top and the bottom, and that's very valuable in situations where you need to get a result away from home or you need to eek out a result on your own ground."
So far this season, City has stuck with a young squad as teenagers Zac Francis, Aiden Brown and Max Bedggood have featured heavily early in the season.
This week could be City's best opportunity to secure three points, as Essendon has also suffered a poor start to the season.
The Royals went winless for the the first five matches of the season, before snatching a 1-nil victory over Beaumaris SC in round six.
If City loses the tie this week it could leave Ballarat's only NPL side two matches adrift at the bottom of the table depending on the outcome of Box Hill's clash with Doveton.
Essendon Royals SC will host Ballarat City at 7:00pm on Saturday.
